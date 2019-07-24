Parineeti is in love with the new track and her Instagram says it all. She took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of the song and captioned it, “AV FAV FAV song. Arijit Singh. Sigh.”

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is based on Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping which happens in many states in north India.

This is the second time, Prineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space after Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic-comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film is slated to release on August 2.

Apart from this film, Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, The Girl on The Train and Saina Nehwal’s biopic.