The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabriya Jodi have released the motion poster of the film. Sharing the motion poster on social media, Parineeti revealed that the trailer will be out in 2 days that is Monday, July 1st. In the motion pictures, Parineeti says ‘E supply shaadi hai’. While Parineeti looks gorgeous in white sharara, Siddharth dons a desi avatar in a red floral shirt, yellow and red blazer and white trousers. Both the actors can be seen posing at the back of a groom, who is tied to a chair and a heart-shaped placard hanging that, reads ‘Dulha No. 46’.

Sharing the poster, Parineeti wrote, “२ dilwale१ celebration Jabariya shaadi ka invitation! Save the date #JabariyaJodi trailer out in २ days. @sidmalhotra @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @balajimotionpictures @ZeeMusicCompany #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugcan be seen. (sic)”

Jabariya Jodi is based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar. “I think I haven’t played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it’s a different world and different role,” Sidharth had said earlier.

This is the second time, Prineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.