Diwali– the festival of lights is here and celebrities are stepping out to celebrate the occasion with pomp and show. The stars are either hosting a party or throwing one and they are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of this day. Film producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani threw a grand Diwali party last night and his near and dear ones from the industry had attended the bash. The event was a starry affair and everyone who arrived was dressed to the nines!

This extravagant Diwali party saw celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patra Lekha, Nushrat Bharucha, Tahira Kashyap, Varun Sharma among others.

Sara Ali Khan was the one who was looking the best among all. In a traditional yellow bandhani saree paired with contrast pink blouse, the actor graced the night. She completed the look with matching juttis, potli bag and a stack of golden glass bangles.

Let’s go through the starry pictures of our actors from the Diwali night and admire them for being so dazzling.

Here are the pictures of Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party: