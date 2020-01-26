Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an all-rounder. After impressing fans with her fabulous pole-dancing skills, sketching and piano skills, the actor has been indulging in horse-riding. She is someone who loves riding a horse and on Sunday the diva has taken up horse riding to spend her day with them. The Dishoom actor had recently been to Amateur Riders’ Club, a Mumbai based private riding club, for some riding sessions. Proof of the same is her latest social media post that shows how the diva has spent her Sunday.

While sharing pictures and video, Jacqueline wrote, “My favourite day #sunday @amateurridersclub”. From her Instagram posts, it is evident that Jacqueline Fernandez is quite a horse rider. Wearing a red colour polo t-shirt with beige pants and boots, she is all set for a ride.

Check the video and picture:

View this post on Instagram My favourite day #sunday @amateurridersclub A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:11am PST