On the professional front, Jacqueline has recently been signed to star opposite John Abraham in Lakshya Raj Anand-directorial Attack. She also has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Apart from these, rumours are rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil.
However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth is the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.