Janhvi Kapoor impressed the audience with her performance in her debut film Dhadak. Post that, the actor bagged many projects. One of them is a biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena titled Kargil Girl. Janhvi and her co-star Angad Bedi are now gearing up to shoot for an intense and action-packed schedule in Georgia.

Reports suggest that the film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi. Ahead of their international schedule, the actors are working hard on their fitness. It is even reported that Angad has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film’s shoot.

The actors will head to Georgia later this month, after filming a schedule in Lucknow.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing Kartik Aaryan’s sister in Dostana 2. Pinkvilla quoted a source close as saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie”.

Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.