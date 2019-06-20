Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Daughter of late actor Sridevi has had a lot of fan followers even before she entered the industry. Janhvi, who will next be seen in RoohiAfza, recently called herself superstitious when asked to talk about her upcoming films.

The stylish actor, recently attended the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards, donning a bright pink pant-suit. At the even Janhvi said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye”.

“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film,” she added.

Janhvi, who started working at a young age, said, “I am looking forward to growing old. Actually, everyone says I am mentally very young and I am still stuck at 10. So, I think I should grow up now a little bit”.

Earlier this month, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture of her film RoohiAfza’s clapboard and captioned it, “Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza!”.

RoohiAfza will also feature Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.