Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and on the occasion, his friends and family wished the actor by sharing pictures with him on social media. Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun’s sister had the most adorable way of wishing her ‘bhaiya’.

Janhvi took to Instagram, to share a picture with him and sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anhsula Kapoor and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤️ love you so much, always. For the love that you give, the man that you are and tbh also for the epic jokes that u crack. Even if sometimes it’s on me….” In the picture, Arjun can be seen dressed in casuals while sisters Anshula and Janhvi twin in black outfits. Khushi, on the other hand, donned a white off-shoulder top which she teamed with high waisted pants.

Arjun is currently in New York with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. They jetted off yesterday to celebrate the actor’s birthday in a fancy way. Earlier today, Malaika shared glimses from the celebration on Instagram.

Malaika and Arjun were recently spotted at Mumbai airport while they were heading for their romantic getaway. While Arjun sported a t-shirt and denims, Malaika rocked the red track-suit look.