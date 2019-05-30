Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next big project which is a film based on the life of first female Indian Air Force combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The actor has a huge number of fan followers and keeps treating them with pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture but this time, it is not of herself but her father Boney Kapoor. She shared the picture congratulating him on losing 12 kgs.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Papa lost 12 kgs!! slim trim and healthy so proud!!! #finally.” In the photo shared, Boney Kapoor poses in bandhgala and cool sunglasses.

On the professional front, Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. Post that, rumours have been doing the rounds that Janhvi is dating Ishaan. Even though Janhvi has revealed that they are just friends, speculations just keep building up.

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s upcoming film is based on the life of first female Indian Air Force combat pilot and first female Shaurya Chakra recipient who played a significant role in 1999 Kargil War.

Apart from that, she has two films in her kitty. One is Dharma Productions’ big Mughal drama Takht, directed by Karan Johar and the other is Rooh-Afza, a horror-comedy that features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Recently, Karan Johar who last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) revealed that he gets stressed whenever he thinks about the work he needs to do for Takht. He was quoted by DNA as saying, “Yes. It is scary. I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, ‘Karan, you are looking a bit stressed.’ I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated”.