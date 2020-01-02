Controversies have never been away from Bollywood. People have time and again objected on its content, dialogue and even the titles of the films for various reasons. The recent one to face the brunt of the same was none other than Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s upcoming film Roohi Afza. The makers have reportedly changed the title again! Before this, the film was earlier titled RoohAfza. It seems to have undergone multiple changes over the due course of time, and well it looks like the makers are not satisfied with the name so they changed it again.

As per the latest video shared by Maddock films, the movie’s name has now been changed to Roohi Afzana, and the same was revealed in a video shared by Maddock Films, along with other films releasing under the banner. “Maddock Films wishes all of you a very Happy New Year! 🥳🥳. This #2020 see you at the movies!🍿🎥 #dineshvijan”, captioned the Instagram handle of Maddock Films.

Spilling beans on Janhvi’s character further, a source had revealed to IANS earlier, “She plays Roohi and Afza who are the polar opposites of each other. While one is chirpy, the other is subdued, both equally sweet. Janhvi will bring back memories of her mother Sridevi’s twin turns, Anju and Manju, in the ’89 slapstick comedy ChaalBaaz.”

The film was slated to release on March 20, 2020, but now, the new date is March 17, 2020. Janhvi will also be seen in the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.