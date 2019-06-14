Playing a double female lead in her upcoming horror-comedy, actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin shooting for RoohiAfza. Also starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles, RoohiAfza is the first film where Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi.

Marking the first day of the shoot, Jahnvi put out out a post with a clapboard and captioned it, “Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza! (Coming to grab all the attention. ‘RoohiAfza’ begins today)” (sic) and punctuated it with a ghost and a clapboard emojis.

Spilling beans on Janhvi’s character further, a source had revealed to IANS earlier, “She plays Roohi and Afza who are the polar opposites of each other. While one is chirpy, the other is subdued, both equally sweet. Janhvi will bring back memories of her mother Sridevi’s twin turns, Anju and Manju, in the ’89 slapstick comedy ChaalBaaz.”

Slated to hit cinema screens on March 20, 2020, the movie is helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. “We took some time to finalise the female lead. Besides being pretty, she needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won’t believe she is the same girl in the next one. It’s not an easy switch for an actor. It’s the perfect casting,” producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba had told IANS. They needed an actress who could play double roles in the movie, of contrasting characters and according to Dinesh and Mrighdeep, Janhvi seemed to fit the bill perfectly. “For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that,” Dinesh had shared.

About the director, the producers told Mumbai Mirror, “Only a director who understands the whacky world of films, can make the crazy characters pop up on screen… Make them real, despite being in the most absurd situations. We saw that ability in Hardik. Plus, his repertoire is impressive.”