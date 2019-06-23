Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of her next film RoohiAfza in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. While her fans are pretty excited about the film, pictures of her from the sets of the film recently got leaked.

In the leaked pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.

View this post on Instagram #janhvikapoor snapped by one of my followers 🔥🔥🔥 @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 23, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

Janhvi recently attended the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards, where she talked about her film and said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye”.

“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film,” she added.

Earlier this month, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture of her film RoohiAfza’s clapboard and captioned it, “Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza!”.

RoohiAfza will also feature Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.