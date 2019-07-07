Janhvi Kapoor, who won hearts of many with her debut film Dhadak has a huge number of fan followers. Janhvi, an avid social media user with five million Instagram followers, recently shared a stunning picture of herself in a pastel saree.

Janhvi keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures. Adding another one to her feed, she captioned her saree photo, “Peaches and cream.” She donned a peach floral saree which she accessorised with oxidised earrings. Her million dollar smile will surely leave you spellbound.

View this post on Instagram Peaches and cream 🍦 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 4:48am PDT

Reports have been doing the rounds that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing Kartik Aaryan’s sister in Dostana 2. Pinkvilla quoted a source close as saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie”.

A few days ago, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.

Janhvi recently attended the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards, where she talked about her film and said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye”.

“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film,” she added.

Earlier this month, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture of her film RoohiAfza’s clapboard and captioned it, “Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza!”.