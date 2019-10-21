We all know how badly actor Janhvi Kapoor misses her late mom Sridevi. She tries to step in her mom’s shoes. Every daughter wants to be like her mother. Janhvi Kapoor is not just a reflection of Sridevi but a mirror image of her. Janhvi carries the same poise and composure like her mother, Sridevi. Her elegance and grace are always compared to that of her mother.

Keeping in sync with the tradition, the Dhadak actor recently drove in a black Mercedes-Maybach, and it had a subtle connect with her mum. Soon after paps clicked Janhvi’s new car Mercedes Maybach post her gym session in the morning. What struck everyone is the car’s number plate which with had figures 7666. Late Sridevi’s car registration number was also the same.

Janhvi’s new car is MH 02 FG 7666 and the legendary actor used to ride a white Mercedes that had a similar registration number – MH 02 DZ 7666. Well, we are sure that Janhvi sorely misses her mother. On February 24, 2018, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor lost their mom Sridevi and it was an utter shock for one and all.

Take a look at the pictures of Janhvi’s car:

On the professional front, it seems like there’s going to be too much on Janhvi Kapoor‘s plate in the coming days. After wrapping up her upcoming film Kargil Girl, the actor is moving on to shoot Dostana 2 that features her opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. She also has Karan Johar‘s Takht to begin early next year and now, reports suggest that she is being finalised to play the lead in YRF’s much-awaited sequel – Bunty Aur Babli 2. As per a report in Mid-Day, Janhvi is being considered to play the lead opposite Gully Boy-fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.