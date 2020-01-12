There are strong speculations regarding actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar‘s wedding in the Bollywood’s grapevine. As per a report in a leading daily, the couple might just tie the knot sooner than expected and surprise their fans this year. Now, in his latest interview with the media, Farhan’s father and one of the most respected people in the country – Javed Akhtar spoke his mind on the rumours. The veteran poet and lyricist mentioned that he is not aware of the wedding planning but he won’t be surprised considering kids these days are good at keeping secrets.

The senior Akhtar talked to ETimes and revealed that he was present at Farhan’s 46th birthday bash and there was no conversation about the wedding. He added that he is getting to know about the news from the media itself and he doesn’t know if this is true. Javed Sa’ab, as he is more popularly called, said, “I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive.”

Earlier, in a report published by Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the daily revealed that Farhan and Shibani had initially decided to wait for the release of the actor’s next release – Toofan before taking the plunge. However, now, the couple has apparently begun their wedding preparations and the bells can soon start ringing.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently celebrated his birthday bash with Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar. Interestingly, Anusha shares her birthday with Farhan and it turned out to be a double celebration for the family. Shibani even made a heartwarming birthday post for the main man in her life.