Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman collected Rs 2.04 crore on its first Monday at the Box Office. The film, that is the launchpad for Alaya F in Bollywood, has been faring decently at the ticket window and stands at the total collection of Rs 14.86 crore in four days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Jawaani Jaaneman on Twitter. His post read, “#JawaaniJaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4… Target audience [metros] key contributors… Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.86 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Jawaani Jaaneman received mixed reviews from the critics and wrapped up its first-weekend collection at Rs 12.83 crore. The film faced tough competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has been performing stupendously at the Box Office since January 12. The Republic Day releases – Street Dancer 3D and Panga, too, have been performing impressively, sharing screens with Jawaani Jaaneman.

The family entertainer has Saif Ali Khan playing the role of a middle-aged playboy who suddenly gets to know that he has a grown-up daughter who’s now pregnant with her boyfriend’s child. Jawaani Jaaneman brings Saif back in the role of a flawed hero – something he has played in most of his popular commercial films. The actor has also revamped his song Ole Ole for the film and has danced impressively to its tunes. Jawaani Jaaneman seems to be faring positively at the Box Office. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office!