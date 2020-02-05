Actor Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman dropped drastically in weekdays and collected Rs 1.94 crore on Tuesday. The week-1 total of the film now stands at Rs 16.80 and as per some trade pundits, it is expected to cross the amount of Rs 20 crore within its first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Jawaani Jaaneman on Twitter and wrote, “#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5… Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]… Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5… Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]… Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman registered a total of Rs 12.83 crore in its first weekend. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and has majorly been appreciated for bringing Saif back into his best league – playing the flawed commercial Bollywood hero. The actor essays the role of a middle-aged playboy who suddenly discovers that he has a grown-up daughter who’s now pregnant with the child of her boyfriend. Confusions and laughter begin as Tabu, the girl’s mother, enters the story and Saif gets a bigger shock of his life.

The collection of Jawaani Jaaneman seems affected by the other releases, especially Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that released on January 12 but has been performing terrifically at the ticket window from day 1. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore and is still running well on screens. The other two films – Panga and Street Dancer 3D, that hit the screens as the Republic Day releases, also affected the collection of Jawaani Jaaneman. Both the films received impressive reviews and even though the collections remained below expectations, the Saif starrer stands affected by the two. What’s your analysis?

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawaani Jaaneman!