Actor Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman collected Rs 5.04 crore on its third day at the Box Office. The first-weekend collection of the film now stands at Rs 12.83 crore, which is a decent total. Jawaani Jaaneman has received mixed reviews and has emerged as a family entertainer of the season. The film also features Tabu and Alaya F who has made her Bollywood debut in the role of Saif’s on-screen daughter.

Jawaani Jaaneman opened at Rs 3.24 crore and collected Rs 4.55 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of the film on Twitter and wrote, “#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]… Trends well on Day 2 and 3… Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz… Mass circuits ordinary/weak… Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Jawaani Jaaneman is the story of a middle-aged playboy who suddenly discovers that he is the father of a teenager and his life turns upside down. The man doesn’t know about the mother of the girl and it’s then the daughter who introduces her mother to her father. It is also revealed that the girl herself is pregnant with the child of her boyfriend. More confusions and revelations are added into the story to make it more entertaining.

With Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif returns to play a light-hearted flawed hero – something that he is known to play in many of his popular films earlier.