After the teaser poster of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer romantic-comedy film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman‘, a new poster of the film was released on Tuesday. In the new poster, Bollywood’s handsome hunk Saif Ali Khan perfectly pulled off the Casanova stance as he was seen sharing a bed with two beauties, faces of whom were not revealed in the poster. Saif Ali Khan was also seen enjoying booze in the poster, in sync with the name of the movie Jawaani Jaaneman.

Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.

Film trade analyst took to Instagram to share the new poster of Jawaani Jaaneman. “New poster… #JawaaniJaaneman stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait.. Directed by Nitin Kakkar… Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani… 31 Jan 2020 release”, Taran wrote.

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter and co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani. Tabu even shared her experience of working in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. “I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go,” added the actor, whose recent roles have been in films such as Andhadhun, Drishyam and De De Pyaar De.

Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

(With agency inputs)