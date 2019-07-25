Tabu who was last seen in De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet is now gearing up for her next film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor recently shared her first look from the film and she looks stylish in her blue loose denims and brown boots.

In the photo, Tabu can be seen posing in style at a station in London. Turning around and looking at the camera, Tabu flaunted her black embroidered top which she teamed with loose denims and brown cowboy boots.

In the film, Tabu will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F who is making her Bollywood debut with this film.

Saif and Tabu will be reuniting after 20 years after sharing screen space in the 1999 film Hum Saath – Saath Hain. In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, he praised Tabu and said, “Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I’m pleased that she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical”.

“She was always the first choice for Saif, Nitin and me. Fortunately, she heard the narration and instantly said yes. It’s too early at this stage to reveal her character; all I can say is that she has an extremely special role,” Producer Jay Shewakramani revealed.

Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It is slated to release on November 29.