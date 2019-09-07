Fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated 33 years in the industry. The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Jaya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Johar. Now, a video from the event, where Meezan Jaffery can be seen walking the ramp and soon Jaya Bachchan walks up to the ramp to hug the Malaal actor.

In the video, Jaya embraces Meezaan in a warm, tight hug. The video has got the attention of netizens and has gone viral. The clip has also left netizens wondering if Jaya has approved the relationship of her granddaughter Navya Naveli with Meezan Jaffery.

Until you live under the rock, you must be knowing that it is believed that Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli is dating Meezan Jaffery.

Watch the viral video here:



Navya has never commented on the link-up rumours with Meezan. On the other hand, Meezan rubbished the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, “We are from the same friends’ circle. She’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has stolen the show with her impromptu dance on ‘Disco Deewane’ on the runaway.



In the video that is currently trending viral, Deepika can be seen flanked by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on either side as she walked down the ramp in a royal ivory lehenga. The duo was celebrating 33 years of their work in the industry. It was then that the music blasts off suddenly and all the models break into a dance on cue.