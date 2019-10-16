After the popularity of the first season of Beyhadh, actor Jennifer Winget has returned to impress the audience in the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2. The promo of the second season has hit the screens and Jennifer definitely leaves an impression with her performance. The video shows her strangling herself while practicing aerial silk. Jennifer gives eerie expressions and stares directly into the camera. The underplay of the light with the shades of black and red also seems interesting. The makers of Beyhadh 2 hint at this season being more mysterious, serious and complex.

Jennifer herself shared the promo on Instagram and promised that the season is going to be even more entertaining for her fans. The J’ fans are happy that the actor will finally be seen in a role which is away from the sweet Miss Goody two shoes-kind-of characters they get to see other female actors taking up in most daily soaps.

In Beyhadh 2, Jennifer plays a grey character, someone who has her own notions of love and who has set her own boundaries in a relationship. While the tagline of the first season was ‘Pyaar Ki Koi Hadh Nahi Hoti’ (There’s no boundary in love), the tagline of the second season is, ‘Pyaar Ki Hadh Hoti Hai Par Nafrat Ki Nahi’ (Love has a boundary but hatred knows no boundary). Check out the post made by Jennifer here:

Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved Hindi TV actors. She rose to fame after playing the character of Riddhima Gupta in medical drama Dill Mill Gaye alongside Karan Singh Grover. The actor then went on to feature in many top shows including Saraswatichandra, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bepannaah among others. Her chemistry with Kushal Tandon in the first season of Beyhadh 2 was appreciated. The same happened when she teamed up with Harshad Chopra for Bepannaah on Colors TV. Now, speculations are rife that after Beyhadh 2, she will once again hop on to the sets of Bepannaah for its second season. Meanwhile, actor Shivin Narang will be seen opposite Jennifer in Beyhadh 2.