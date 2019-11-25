Actor Shahid Kapoor has turned on his cricketer mode for his next film titled Jersey. The actor has been preparing hard to fit into the role of an athlete. Now, a report in a daily reveals the entire shoot schedule of the film which is an official Hindi remake of a hit Telugu drama by the same title. The film is going on the floors on December 2 and it will be entirely set in Chandigarh. The first schedule of Jersey will go on for the whole month of December before a break of New Year for a few days. Post which the team will once again move to Chandigarh to finish the rest of the shooting schedule.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the team of Jersey is all set to prepare their film for an April 2020 release and the entire shoot-plan will be followed properly. The report quoted a source close to the development revealing that the shoot will begin at a popular stadium in Chandigarh and the team will be constantly moving in and around Chandigarh to shoot the film.

No sets have been constructed and Jersey is going to be shot at real locations including a ‘beautiful row house’ which will be seen as Shahid’s house in the film.

This is the second South remake for Shahid. Earlier this year, he worked in Kabir Singh in which he played the role of an alcoholic and drug addict doctor who sets on a journey to destroy himself after losing his lady love to someone else. In Jersey, Shahid will be seen as a man in his late thirties trying to get back to his game of cricket and play at the national level for the country despite all the odds relate to his age. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also helmed the original Telugu version.