Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film The Body is all set to hit the screens on December 13, 2019, and posters of the film promise to be a thrilling story of a face-off between an opportunistic husband and a righteous cop over the mystery of the death of its leading female character. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is also a part of the film and is seen following Emraan Hashmi in the night club. The makers have released a new song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded and it is a remix of Emraan’s 2006 film, Aksar. The hit original was sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite after 13 long years and once again they have re-created the ‘Jhalak Dikha Jaa’ magic on screen. Now, the makeover gets packed with more beats and more girls.

In the song, Emraan Hashmi is seen enjoying himself a good time with the girls at the club when Rishi Kapoor arrives to ruin his mood. He enters in a dark grey jacket with a hoodie and looks mysterious as he stalks Emraan.

Watch the new song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded from the film ‘The Body’:

The Body also features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in key roles and marks the Bollywood directorial debut of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Sunir Kheterpal, it is set to hit screens on December 13, and will lock horns with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 at ticket windows.

The trailer for The Body dropped last week and offered little insight into the film, building the right suspense for the audience.