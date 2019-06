Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner exchange wedding vows again in Sarrians, France. The couple had earlier tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1. For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra opted for a pastel saree and looked to-sie-for as always.

Priyanka donned a gorgeous pink lace sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. She teamed it with a deep neck sleeveless blouse. With hair tied in a messy bun, she tucked two roses on her hair. “Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony,” a sourced informed E! News in an interview.

View this post on Instagram The perfect family 😭💍 A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on Jun 29, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

Priyanka was recently in India shooting for her next film The Sky is Pink. While the actor was busy with her work commitments, husband Nick missed her a lot and also took to Instagram to share a picture with his beautiful wife and captioned it, “Missing you”.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood projects. She was last seen in Isn’t It Romantic. Before that, she gained fame for the American television drama thriller series Quantico where she played the role of an FBI recruit.