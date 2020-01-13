Actor John Abraham‘s love for bikes is not unknown and seems like he has found his adventurous companion in Arshad Warsi. The two actors have worked together in Kabul Express, Goal and Pagalpanti. Apart from bonding on their sheer love for acting, the two have also found a common background in their fascination towards bikes. Arshad already owns two swanky bikes – Ducati and an Indian Scout. Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, the actor has been gifted another stylish bike by his friend John.

The report mentions that John gifted a BMW F750 GS bike to Arshad that comes at a price of Rs 12 lakh in India. Arshad confirmed the news and revealed how he was totally taken aback when John mentioned that the bike they have been discussing for a long time is going to be delivered at his house soon. The actor explained how John sent the picture of the bike to him one day asking him if he liked it. Arshad added that he asked him if he was planning to have another bike in his stunning collection and John said he was actually planning it to gift it to him. “I immediately told him ‘no’, but he kept insisting and showing me various pictures (of the model). (He eventually sent it over) saying that I should try it,” Arshad said.

The actor then joked about John’s simple living standard and mentioned how he doubts that he even owns a formal suit because he is only seen wearing a pair of denim and a basic t-shirt all the time. Arshad, however, expressed how he is thankful to John for convincing his wife Maria Goretti to let him do the biking. He said Maria had asked him to stop biking when they got married and John recently persuaded her otherwise and it worked.

Good to see friendships growing in the industry!