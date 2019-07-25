Marathi actress Amruta Sant, who is working for the first time with Bollywood actor John Abraham in upcoming action thriller Batla House, has nothing but praise for him.

Amruta, who plays the role of a social activist in the movie, described John as not only being chilled out but a thorough gentleman too.

“John is a superstar! Until this film happened, I didn’t know him on one to one basis. He is chilled out and humble, a thorough gentleman,” Amruta said.

Amruta, who earlier worked in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, directed by Ken Scott, was all praise for co-star Mrunal Thakur too.

“Mrunal also is kind and very helpful. It was great working with her too,” she said.

Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House traces the story of the shootout between a seven-member Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists who were allegedly involved in the Delhi serial blasts of September 13, 2008. It will open on August 15.

Talking about the film, she said: “I am playing the activist, who is against the special cell, police, government and is protesting against the system. It’s a very strong character, who is fighting against the government and the police force, trying to convince people to stand against injustice. I am glad I got a chance to work with Nikkhil Advani. He made sure that all his actors were comfortable on the set.”

