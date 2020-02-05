Actor John Abraham has got a stunning lineup of films ahead. After Ek Villain 2, Attack, Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, the actor is reportedly on board the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, Vedalam. The film, that originally featured Thala Ajith in the lead, is being remade by Bhushan Kumar in Hindi. The producer has signed Rohit Dhawan to helm the film and if the reports are true, then the audience are in for a good entertainer considering both John and Rohit have never disappointed with their collaborations (Dishoom and Desi Boyzz).

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the producer has bought the rights and Rohit is currently busy giving final touches to the screenplay. The Hindi remake of Vedalam is set in Mumbai and is being made for a pan-India audience. The report quoted a source close to the development mentioning that the makers want to shoot it at real-life locations and John will be travelling to the outskirts of the city to shoot some sequences. Recce is going to begin soon.

The original Tamil film was the story of a gangster-turned-cab driver (Ajith) and the two women in his life – sister, played by Lakshmi Menon, and a lawyer, played by Shruti Haasan. In the Hindi remake as well, there are going to be two female leads and the makers want to rope in two popular female faces for the same. “The two actresses are integral to the narrative and the makers are looking to cast strong performers for both parts,” said the source, adding that both the makers and John are really excited for the film.

There were reports of John reuniting with Rohit for the second film in the Dishoom franchise. However, Rohit’s brother and actor Varun Dhawan denied all the rumours and maintained that Dishoom 2 is not in the pipeline currently.

Meanwhile, seems like it’s going to be a great year for John whose last film – Pagalpanti, bombed at the Box Office. The actor returns in the role of a vigilante cop in Satyameva Jayate 2 and gets into the role of a gangster for Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. He has teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Which film excites you more now?