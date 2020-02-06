WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood star, John Cena once again had the attention of his Indian fans when he randomly posted a picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz on Instagram. The 16-time World Champion took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of Asim dressed up in a golden and black suit. He didn’t caption the photograph and followed the same unusual pattern that he uses while making Instagram posts: take a picture out of nowhere and post it on Instagram without any caption to let the audience interpret its relevance.

While this definitely made Asim’s fans happy, everyone was left wondering if John Cena actually watches Bigg Boss and is a fan of Asim. Many fan clubs of the contestant on social media started cashing-in on this post by using to garner support for Asim. Those who are rooting for his win this season think of Cena’s post as his ultimate wish to see Asim winning the reality show. Some also think that the Fast & Furious 9 star is impressed with Asim’s workout regime inside the house and wants him to win the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 5, 2020 at 4:21am PST

Asim is believed to be benefitting a lot in terms of increasing vote counts after Cena’s Instagram post. However, seems like the mystery around Cena’s post will never be broken, much like his other Instagram posts in which he had shared the pictures of Shilpa Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Daler Mehendi in the past. Interestingly, his bio on Instagram reveals why he makes such random posts on Instagram. It reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.” So, there’s no real reason behind him posting these images but as long as he’s doing it, let the internet have fun!