Bagging a nomination under the category of Best Duo/ Group Performance for their song ‘Sucker‘ at the 62nd Grammy Awards 2020 is no less than an achievement for Jonas brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin. If reclaiming their throne in the world of pop after six years of hiatus, with so much acceptance and warmth from the fans was not enough to set them gushing, the Hollywood pop stars’ names featuring in the Grammy’s nomination sealed the deal to leave them high on emotions which they poured out recently in a viral note.

Currently breaking the Internet, the note was shared on Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram handle and not only shared pictures of their travels, recordings and performances or documented their journey of the “greatest year” but also penned their thrill of making a comeback after six years and how. The note read, “On January 13, 2018 we were all in Mammoth having a boys weekend and ended up having some very honest conversations. It started with an idea of doing a Vegas residency with no new music and eventually we got to a place where we were all okay with doing a documentary of some kind telling a story of the past. We weren’t all the way there though. The road to get where we are today was not easy, it took a lot of healing and time to even be comfortable with doing something together. This isn’t just a band, this is our family. There were some really tough moments that had to happen for us to get to this place but it’s right where we are supposed to be. This has truly been our greatest year yet. We get to be back on stage together again, as brothers, where we belong and making music that we love and are proud of. We truly couldn’t be happier…as artists, as friends, and as brothers. To think a year ago we hadn’t even released music… This nomination means the world. Thank you to the best fans – we know how much this year and this comeback has meant to you guys too. Thank you to our guy @ryantedder. Thank you @recordingacademy for the nomination. Thank you everyone for believing in us! (sic).”

The Grammy 2020 nomination list was announced on Wednesday and bagging their first nomination after years were the Jonas Brothers. The musical band returned with a bang after six long years and Grammy has nominated their ‘family single’ Sucker in the category of Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. Sucker features the three Jonas Brothers performing with their respective wives. While Nick and Priyanka appeared together in the video, Joe Jonas also had the company of then fiance now wife Sophie Turner. The aong was quite appreciated and it remains one of the most-watched YouTube chartbusters of the year.

The 62nd Grammys are going to be held on January 26 and will be aired on CBS. Many other celebrities including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo have also been nominated.