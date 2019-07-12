Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao who was seen together in Queen (2014) are all set to release their next film Judegemtall Hai Kya. After dropping the intriguing trailer, the makers recently dropped two motion posters featuring Kangana and Rajkummar.

Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share the two motion posters. Sharing Kangana’s she wrote, “D irony is killing Kangana poster : Warned u about d madness… Didn’t see dis coming?” and on Rajkummar’s poster she wrote, “Judge your wits out! .”

Meanwhile, the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya recently released the trailer of the film. It starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo plays the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.