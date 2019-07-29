Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya released on July 26 and received a lot of positive response from the audience. In its first weekend at the Box Office, the film garnered Rs 19.25 crore.

The film faced Box Office clash with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s Arjun Patiala but managed to collect more. According to Box Office India report, on its first day, the film garnered Rs 4.5 crore, on its second, Rs 7 crore and on Sunday, it made a collection of Rs 7.75, making it a total of Rs 19.25 crore.

Film and trade analyst took to Twitter to update about the film’s Box Office collection and wrote, “#JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend..”

#BoxofficeSummary – #Sunday:

⭐️ #JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend.

⭐️ #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

The dark comedy revolves around the story of Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.

The film was earlier surrounded by controversy for its initial title Mental Hai Kya. The makers later changed the title to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Talking about her film’s title, National Award-winning actor, said that she does not relate to it. “I don’t think I am a judgemental person. I am quite unassuming that way,” Kangana said.

Kangana is reuniting with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao after five years with this film.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.