Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao‘s JudgeMentall Hai Kya has garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. The film has collected a total of Rs 13.42 crore in two days. Kangana celebrated the success by gifting herself a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Kangana, who is currently in Manali, posed with her new purchase and shared the still on Instagram. She captioned it, “#KanganaRanaut with her new purchase in Manali, post #JudgeMentallHaiKya release..”

The film faced Box Office clash with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s Arjun Patiala but managed to collect more. On its first day, the film garnered Rs 5.40 crore and on its second, Rs 8.02 crore. Kangana even took to her Instagram stories to share the figures along with a poster of the film.

The dark comedy revolves around the story of Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.

The film has been surrounded by controversy for its initial title Mental Hai Kya. The makers later changed the title to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Talking about her film’s title, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, National Award-winning actor, said that she does not relate to it. “I don’t think I am a judgemental person. I am quite unassuming that way,” Kangana said.

Kangana is reuniting with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao after five years with this film.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.