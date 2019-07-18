Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for the release of Judgementall Hai Kya where she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao recently said that she has always been judged by people especially in her early days in Bollywood and that people have always propagated “crazy stories” about her.

“I have been judged, especially in my early days when I was new in the industry. Everybody used to judge me, maybe because I am from the mountains and people don’t have an idea of life in those places. People would have all sorts of crazy ideas about me,” Kangana told IANS.



Talking about her film’s title, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, National Award-winning actress Kangana said that she does not relate to the film’s title. “I don’t think I am a judgemental person. I am quite unassuming that way,” Kangana said.

Kangana is reuniting with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao after five years on screen in her latest film, which is set to release on July 26.

The film has been surrounded by controversy for its initial title Mental Hai Kya. The makers later changed the title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.