After dropping the intriguing trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, actor Rajkummar Rao unveiled a new promo of the film where he is seen introducing Kangana Ranaut and revealing to the audience that she is obsessed with him. He calls her a stalker and invites the audience to meet her on July 26 in theatres.

Sharing the new promo on Instagram, he captioned it, “Meet crazy, obsessed, paglet bobby! ⚠ Stalker Alert!.” In the clip, Rajkummar can be seen sitting and talking to the audience through the lens. After a short introduction, he tells the audience that she is ‘crazy obsessed’ with him.

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor released two motion posters featuring Kangana and Rajkummar. Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share the two motion posters. Sharing Kangana’s she wrote, “D irony is killing Kangana poster : Warned u about d madness… Didn’t see dis coming?” and on Rajkummar’s poster she wrote, “Judge your wits out! .”

The makers of Judgementall Hai Kya recently released the trailer of the film. It starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo plays the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.