Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Bollywood’s two most versatile actors will be seen in the silver screen once again after teaming up for Queen (2013). The duo is leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film and at the trailer launch event, Rajkummar shared his experience on working with Kangana.

“I was excited because Kangana Ranaut is a marvellous actor and I believe whenever you work with a good actor, your performance becomes better. It is always fun to work with her. We have great chemistry on and off the screen. I tend to improvise a lot on the sets and she has been very supportive of that. We talk and rehearse about the scene and do the scene in the best way possible,” said the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor.

“We have grown as actors but our relationship is the same. We share the same passion for the craft of acting and you would see that on screen,” he added.

The film has been surrounded by controversy for its initial title. The makers recently changed the title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. The trailer of the film released yesterday and already garnered 6 million views. The trailer starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo plays the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.