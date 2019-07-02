Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, two of Bollywood’s most versatile actors are teaming up for Judgementall Hai Kya. The makers of the film released the trailer today leaving the audience intrigued.

The film has been surrounded by controversy for its initial title. The makers recently changed the title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. The trailer starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo play the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

Earlier Rajkummar released a motion poster where the lead actors can be seen setting the house on fire. Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned it, “These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who’s side are you on? #TrustNoOne #MentalHaiKya”.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.