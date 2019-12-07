The buzz around Dwayne Johnson‘s Jumanji: The Next Level is high and that has made the studio start ticket bookings early in India. Usually, bookings start on Wednesday or Thursday, but Sony Pictures Entertainment India will open bookings for the second part of the revamped Jumanji franchise on Sunday (December 8). The film is slated to open in India on December 13.

As a special treat to the fans, the paid previews will start on December 12.

“Dwayne has always been a popular name in India and the fans have always shown unprecedented support and love to his releases. Jumanji as a franchise has been truly loved over the years and to fulfill this anticipation around the film, the advance bookings of the film, opens on Sunday and the paid previews will open on Thursday,” said Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India (SPEI).

The movie also features Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast. Jumanji: The Next Level picks up where 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle left off. But there is one difference.

The twist is that the grandfathers (played by DeVito and Glover) of two original players get transported into the game as Johnson and Hart’s avatars.

Jumanji: The Next Level will release in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.