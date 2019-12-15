Jumanji: The Next Level has become the latest Hollywood biggie to have hit the Box Office in India. The film is doing good business at the ticket window and after having a distinctively amazing first day, it collected Rs 8.35 crore on its second day, Saturday, to take the total to Rs 14.55 crore. This also includes Rs 1.15 crore that it collected on Thursday with the special previews. The Jake Kasdan directorial has created a good word of mouth and has emerged as a current favourite of the audience in India. The film is attracting the family audience in large numbers that is helping it to grow rapidly at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh credited the kids and families for the growing business of Jumanji: The Next Level. Sharing the latest Box Office figures of the adventure drama, he wrote, “#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel goes on an overdrive on Day 2… Records superb growth… Kids and families are patronising the film big time… Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr. Total: ₹ 14.55 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel” (sic)



Jumanji: The Next Level is the third film in the popular fantasy-adventure franchise. The film features Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Danny Glover among others in important roles. The third part is believed to have begun where the second film in the franchise left off. As per the audience who have watched it, the third film is set in a desert instead of a jungle. The film received good reviews in India from the critics.

