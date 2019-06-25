Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is making noises at the box office and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore by this weekend. Despite the wrath of feminists, the film has managed to garner Rs 88.37 crore. The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy by director Sandeep Vanga Reddy has gripped the entire nation in its remarkable feat and is still going strong at the box office. The film is also expected to beat box office record of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri.

Earlier today, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers and wrote, “#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don’t collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. (sic)”

Taran Adarsh shared another tweet that reads, “#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game… Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]… Will hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 5]… #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy… Amazing! (sic)”

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film is a Hindi remake of the director’s own Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. It is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and released on June 21. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.