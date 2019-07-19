The movie is already in the fourth week of its release and enjoying a healthy month at the ticket windows is Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Grossing a total of Rs 264.74 crore by fourth Thursday, the Sandeep Reddy-directorial is also the highest-grossing solo film of Shahid’s career.

Sharing the stupendous figures on his social media, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, revealed, “#KabirSingh continues to trend very well, despite reduction in screens… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 264.74 cr. India biz. (sic)”

Kabir Singh has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film this year after beating the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. It has achieved this feat despite receiving negative reviews from critics and a section of the audience for being misogynist and endorsing toxic masculinity on-screen. It’s also the highest-grossing non-holiday release this year. The film has shown a terrific Box Office run and now, trade pundits suggest that it will close its lifetime run at the collection around Rs 265 crore.

Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy which was directed by Sandeep Reddy himself. It’s the story of a medical student who falls in love with a fellow junior in college. However, he turns into an alcoholic, substance abuser and an extremely violent man after the love of his life marries someone else. How he sets on the self-destruction journey and then comes back to respecting his life constitutes the major part of the story. The film was released on June 21.