Kiara Advani is one of the actors who has managed to garner a huge fan following in a very short span of time. She knows how to express her gratitude. After Kabir Singh completes one month on July 21, she took to social media to express her feelings about the journey.

Kiara Advani started with her feelings with the film and how grateful she is, “#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt too will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am to my team and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film❤️”.

Then the actor thanks Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Vanga, “Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them.”

Kiara also appreciated the producers, “Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde@muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar@@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully”.

The 26-year-old actor showed gratitude to the singers, “To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thank you for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hard work!”

“My personal team- @jubindesai@raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha@hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion@simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story❤🙏”, writes Kiara Advani.



Talking about the film which also features Shahid Kapoor in the lead, it is not far away from the Rs 300 crore mark. Kabir Singh has not only become Shahid’s biggest solo release, it has also turned out to be the biggest hit of the year so far.