The makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh dropped the first song of the film titled ‘Bekhayali’ today. It is an intense track which also features Kiara Advani. The song is about separation and how Shahid copes with heartbreak by abusing alcohol and drugs.

The soulful track has Shahid Kapoor living with the memories of his love Kiara Advani. Not being able to handle the pain, Shahid starts abusing drugs and alcohol. In the film, Shahid is a medical student who graduates to become a doctor but after his heartbreak, he is unable to keep himself stable and finds himself lost in the operation theatre. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and has scenes similar to the Telugu version. Shahid surely did justice to his role and after watching the trailer, one can say that Shahid is the best choice for the role.

The trailer was released on May 13 and received a lot of positive reviews from the audience. His role in the film looked a lot like his character from Udta Punjab, fierce and rough. While the Padmaavat actor plays the lead role in the film, Kiara will be seen playing the role of Preeti, Kabir’s love interest.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.