Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani. After dropping two songs, the makers are all set to release the third track titled ‘Mere Sohneya‘ on June 6.

Shahid shared a new poster of his film featuring Kiara and him and revealed the release date of the song. He captioned it, “Get smitten by love! #MereSohneya, out on 6th June!.” In the poster, Shahid and Kiara intensely lip-locks as they get lost in each other.

Recently a report in India Today suggested that Arjun Kapoor was the first choice of the producers for the film but director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, knew that Shahid is the aptest actor to play the role. Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sandeep said, “But before that Shahid and I were already in talks, so I couldn’t just jump to another actor. It’s not about whose acting calibre is greater but about the commitment.”

“The challenge this time was to create a Punjabi boy born and raised in Mumbai, who goes to Delhi to study medicine. It was important to get the colloquial accent and meter right,” he added.