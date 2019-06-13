After giving the audience a jaw-dropping trailer, the makers of Kabir Singh recently dropped the second song titled ‘Kaise Hua’ which shows how Shahid Kapoor stole Kiara Advani‘s heart with his charm.

The love song has been penned down by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Vishal Mishra. The soulful love song is about the character of Shahid falling in love with Kiara and wondering how did she suddenly become so important to him. Loving the vibe, Shahid puts his heart and soul in wooing Kiara.

After watching the trailer, audience applauded Shahid Kapoor for his incredible performance and even said that he is the perfect choice for the role. Reacting to it, Shahid earlier told Zoom TV, “I never feel I’m perfect for any role. When you have to play a character, you have to be very realistic about it, you have to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Every actor comes with his own strengths and weaknesses. It was Vijay’s first film so that had its own pros and cons. It’s my 28th or 29th or 30th film which comes with its own pros and cons. So we are in different places and we’ve played similar characters. Yes, Sandeep was somebody who told me that he felt I was right for the character and to me that is the most important thing. The filmmaker has to believe that the actor can play the part”.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.