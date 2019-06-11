Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their next film Kabir Singh which is an intense love story of two medical students. It is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The trailer of the film showed the pain of separation and how Kabir deals with it. In the latest promo, Shahid turns miserable after he parts ways with his lover.

Shahid took to Instagram to share the promo and captioned it, “She was his addiction, his obsession, and his love. #KabirSingh.” In the promo, Shahid cannot bear the pain of separation and starts abusing drugs and alcohol. His friend tries to make him get over it but fails.

After watching the trailer, audience applauded Shahid Kapoor for his incredible performance and even said that he is the perfect choice for the role. Reacting to it, Shahid told Zoom TV, “I never feel I’m perfect for any role. When you have to play a character, you have to be very realistic about it, you have to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Every actor comes with his own strengths and weaknesses. It was Vijay’s first film so that had its own pros and cons. It’s my 28th or 29th or 30th film which comes with its own pros and cons. So we are in different places and we’ve played similar characters. Yes, Sandeep was somebody who told me that he felt I was right for the character and to me that is the most important thing. The filmmaker has to believe that the actor can play the part”.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.