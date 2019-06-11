Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their upcoming film Kabir Singh. Recently, the duo grabbed all eyes as they were spotted by the paparazzi in stylish outfits.

Shahid kept his look traditional yet funky. He donned white and neon green kurta-pajama which he teamed with a pair of colourful sneakers. Kiara, on the other hand, opted for a retro look. She looked to-die-for in red and black polka dotted top and pants. With subtle makeup and wavy hair, Kiara will leave you spellbound.

Earlier today, Shahid took to Instagram to share a new promo of the film and captioned it, “She was his addiction, his obsession, and his love. #KabirSingh.” In the promo, Shahid cannot bear the pain of separation and starts abusing drugs and alcohol. His friend tries to make him get over it but fails.

After watching the trailer, audience applauded Shahid Kapoor for his incredible performance and even said that he is the perfect choice for the role. Reacting to it, Shahid told Zoom TV, “I never feel I’m perfect for any role. When you have to play a character, you have to be very realistic about it, you have to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Every actor comes with his own strengths and weaknesses. It was Vijay’s first film so that had its own pros and cons. It’s my 28th or 29th or 30th film which comes with its own pros and cons. So we are in different places and we’ve played similar characters. Yes, Sandeep was somebody who told me that he felt I was right for the character and to me that is the most important thing. The filmmaker has to believe that the actor can play the part”.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.