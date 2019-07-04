Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark despite all the criticism. Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, recently shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”.

Shahid shared a motion poster of the film and captioned it, “Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all”.

He also thanked his fans for not judging Kabir and instead, experiencing and understanding him. He also said that this is the most flawed character he has ever played and that the character has become his “most loved”.

“More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story,” his caption further read..

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid reacted to the criticism the film was receiving and said, “I don’t get affected by ek-dedh mahine ke liye ye jo comments aate hai; that is not important. Everything will find its meaning, once people will see it in totality. Jab aap shuru mai aate ho to aapke har performance pe sochte ho abhi log kya bolenge.( At the start of your career, you are bothered about what people will think about your performances.) I have been doing this for 15-16 years now. I have done about 30 films. For me, now it is about putting a body of work behind, so that when people see that, they see a variety of work. The larger picture is important”.

Kabir Singh garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.