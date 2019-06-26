Shahid Kapoor is currently busking on the success of his latest release Kabir Singh. In just five days, the film has garnered Rs 105 crore in just five days, becoming Shahid’s first solo film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. While many praised the film, many even criticised it. Recently, Shahid reacted to the criticism and said that he does not get affected by it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid stated, “I don’t get affected by ek-dedh mahine ke liye ye jo comments aate hai; that is not important. Everything will find its meaning, once people will see it in totality. Jab aap shuru mai aate ho to aapke har performance pe sochte ho abhi log kya bolenge.( At the start of your career, you are bothered about what people will think about your performances.) I have been doing this for 15-16 years now. I have done about 30 films. For me, now it is about putting a body of work behind, so that when people see that, they see a variety of work. The larger picture is important.”

Earlier today, Shahid took to Instagram to share a motion poster of his film crossing Rs 105 crore.

Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.