Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film Kabir Singh where he will be seen with Kiara Advani. The duo is leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film which is set to release on June 21. Recently, the actor revealed that he doesn’t want to waste his time by watching some of his films.

During a conversation on IMDb original series ‘The Insider’s Watchlist,’ Shahid said, “There are some films of my own I won’t waste time watching as they don’t do it for me. Sometime I watch a film and realise it wasn’t the kind of film I would I go the theatre for”.

View this post on Instagram #kabirsingh 15 days to go. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 6, 2019 at 4:52am PDT

He further went on to talk about films that inspired him to become an actor and what he enjoys watching. “My love for Hindi cinema kicked in when I watched Guru Dutt in ‘Pyaasa’ and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’… These are the films that just stayed with me,” Shahid revealed.

“I watched whatever came on Doordarshan like ‘He-Man’. But now, I am very selective of what I watch,” he added.

The actor also spoke about his favourite evergreen film and said, “‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ is my favourite. If you think ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is great, you need to watch ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ to know why ‘Andaz Apna Apna happened'”.