Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film Kabir Singh. Recently, the lead actor shared their views on the characters of Kabir Singh. They also went on to talk about how Kiara’s character is stronger than Shahid’s.

In the trailer, Kiara can be seen essaying the role of a shy girl while Shahid’s character seemed very intense. Recently, in a press interaction, Shahid talked about the same and said, “Preeti is in fact stronger than Kabir in the film. We need to understand that Kabir is at his weakest and most vulnerable stage. Preeti might not look strong from outside but she’s extremely strong inside, which Kabir isn’t. We need to understand one thing. People who are strong are usually the ones who don’t react much but the weaker ones are the ones who are screaming and shouting”.

Talking about what appealed him the most about Kabir Singh’s character, Shahid said, “He’s a combination of aggression and vulnerability and those are two completely opposite emotions. But he draws that kind of reaction out of you, which makes him very unique and that was very appealing to me. He can be very extreme as a lover and that’s the part that can be damaging for people. But he also loves very purely and he can dedicate himself to somebody else, and I think that’s a very rare quality in people, specially these days. You don’t find that so often and I think that’s aspirational.”

Kiara went on share her take on Kabir’s character and said, “Loyalty is one quality that women will love about Kabir Singh”.